KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Wonderful three-bed detached bungalow on doorstep of Kildare town

DNG Doyle present Woodside, Melitta Road, Kildare Town _ A most wonderful detached bungalow nestled on 1.02 acres of grounds on the doorstep of Kildare Town whilst within walking distance to the Curragh Plains.

Built in 1950, this property has been lovingly cared for by its current owners and offers its lucky purchasers an opportunity to stamp their own identity upon this home.

Comprising an entrance porch, hallway, three double bedrooms, en-suite, separate w.c., main family bathroom, living, family room, and sunroom.

The entire site consists of approximately 1.02 acres of landscaped grounds which are a variety of colour all year round. There is also a garage, single stable and storage shed.

There is also ample parking for several cars, while the boundaries are a mix of walls, stud rail fencing and mature trees.

Services include oil fired central heating, mains water and sewage.

The property is approached via a tree lined avenue and this sets the tone for this highly private and unique home, ideal for a variety of purchasers and there is also a development possibility subject to planning, given the size of the grounds and proximity to the town centre.

There is a range of primary and secondary schools within the immediate vicinity of Woodside.

In addition, an extensive range of local amenities including shops, crèches, churches, supermarkets, restaurants, pubs and stylish boutiques are all located within walking distance.

This home has a guide price of €550,000.