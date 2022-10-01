KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: 12.5 acres sells for €330,000

Jordan Auctioneers sold a smashing 12.55-acre parcel of land just outside Castledermot by public auction on Tuesday, September 20 for a figure of €330,000.
Extending their renowned reputation for achieving strong agricultural prices in the Athy area, bidding opened at €170,000 with three active bidders.
The property was placed on the market with several more bids before the gavel fell for a figure equating to just over €26,000 per acre. The purchaser is believed to be local based.
The land was described by selling agent Clive Kavanagh “as top-quality” and there was strong interest from the outset of the sale and according to Clive.
He said this was “from a mixture of local based parties and some investors looking for a safe place to put money in view of the general global uncertainty.”
