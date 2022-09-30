Search

30 Sept 2022

€450,000 in fines for Go-Ahead Kildare bus services not enough says Kildare councillor

€450,000 in fines for Go-Ahead Kildare bus services not enough says Kildare councillor

File pic: The 126 goes through Allenwood

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

30 Sept 2022 12:39 PM

Go-Ahead Ireland has been served with a fine of just under half a million euro by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as a result of failings in bus services they offer in Kildare.

However, with the continuing cancellations on both the 120 and 126 bus routes, Social Democrats Cllr Aidan Farrelly says the fines are proving unsuccessful in improving the experience for frustrated passengers.

Following the release of the figures in a Parliamentary Question to Cllr Farrelly’s party colleague, Catherine Murphy the councillor criticised both the operator and the NTA for failing to understand the impact a misfiring bus service is having on a commuter-belt area.

“Go-Ahead Ireland has failed the people of Kildare, and I have no reason to think they won’t continue to do so.

“On first look the public could be forgiven for thinking that these fines are significant but the NTA also offered Go-Ahead Ireland financial incentives of €61,000 in the same period – essentially applauding the operator for a job well done," he said.

“In 2021, Go-Ahead was deducted €121,000 for poor performance on their Kildare routes – and yet in the first six months in 2022, that figure has nearly trebled to €330,000 – so I would expect a similar if not higher deduction facing the operator between now and the end of the year.

“The service on both the 120 and 126 is not improving, but worsening and it’s nothing short of disgraceful. I speak to commuters on a daily basis who are being stranded at bus stops trying to travel to work, school, college and medical appointments.

“I’ve met people who had to stand for 90 minutes at a bus stop in lashing rain with three children because the live tracker didn’t display a cancellation, and the bus just disappeared from the app. People are being criticised in work for being late and some have left their jobs because of this, while others are trying to make medical appointments that they’ve been waiting on for 2+ years, but miss them because of back-to-back cancellations.


“I’ve spoken to some college students who have missed classes and exams. This is affecting people in so many ways. Something has to give now – these financial penalties are not enough. I will be hosting a public meeting on Monday, November 7 at 7.30pm in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane to invite people to come together, share their stories about the service, and hopefully facilitate an action group to form.

“I will invite Go-Ahead Ireland, the NTA and the Minister for Transport to attend. Catherine Murphy TD will be there and I am encouraging everyone who can to be there on the night. People need to come together now to say enough is enough.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media