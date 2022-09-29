11 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
Some 11 patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
Nationally, there are 501 people on trolleys in public hospitals.
At Portlaoise Hospital there is one patient on a trolley and none at Tullamore Hospital.
