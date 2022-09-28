Search

28 Sept 2022

Tributes paid to former Kildare GAA captain Hugh Hyland who passed away

The late Hugh Hyland

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

28 Sept 2022 6:17 PM

Tributes have been paid to the late Hugh Hyland of Oghill House Stud, Monasterevin.

The former Monasterevin GAA stalwart and Kildare football captain passed away peacefully in the care of the Mater Private.

He is predeceased by his recently departed brother Pat.

He is sadly missed by his wife Miriam, children Barbara Ann (Hewson), John and son in law Tim.

He also was an adored granddad to Hugh, Honor, Flora and Nicholas.

He will be missed by his siblings: Stephanie (Maher), James, Phil (Murphy), Vonie (Macken), David and Paul as well as brothers in law, sisters in law, much loved nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

The Requiem Mass takes place on on Thursday at 11am in St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Burial takes place afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.

Monasterevin GAA Club said Mr Hyland was one of the club’s greatest ever players.

A statement said: "Hugh was a central figure in the team of 70s that won the IFC in ’71, SFC in ’77, Leader Cups in ’73 & ’74 as well as being SFC runners-up in ’73 & ’76.

"And during this most successful era in the clubs history, Hugh was a towering presence at number 8. He was renowned for his high fielding, his speed, strength and leadership and he carried these same qualities on the intercounty scene where he starred for Kildare for numerous years alongside household names like Jack Donnelly, Pat Mangan, Tommy Carew, Pat Dunny and Ollie Crinnigan.

"In ’78 he captained Kildare (where he was partnered on the team by his brother Dave) against Dublin in the Leinster SFC Final where they unfortunately came up short against the famed “Heffo’s Heroes”.

"He will be greatly missed by his many friends in the club but especially by those with whom he played and with whom he had a special bond. In this respect we especially think of his brother Dave who was a central figure on those teams also.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Miriam, his daughter Barbara Ann, his son John, his son-in-law Tim, his brothers Jim, Dave and Paul, his sisters Stephanie, Phil and Vonie, his grandchildren and wider family.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.
"Sadly missed but never to be forgotten. Rest in peace Hugh."

