KILDARE: Sermons of tragic Newbridge priest published in new book

A Newbridge-born priest who died in a car accident three years ago left behind hundreds of sermons on his personal computer.

Following the discovery, his family have now published his writings to honour his memory and share his reflections.

Fr. John Cummins (52) was parish priest of Abbeyleix and Ballyroan when the accident occurred. He had earlier served in Carlow town and Naas. He was hugely popular because of his gentle and witty personality. The highly accomplished priest was also an effective preacher.

After his death in 2019, his family discovered he had carefully retained many of his homilies from the previous twenty years on his computer.

His sister Maria and brothers Con and Gary are now publishing Fr. John’s sermons in a book “My Life In Your Hands”. The sermons accompany Sunday scriptures each week during the calendar year. Two more volumes may be issued to coincide with the three-year cycle of church readings.

Con remarked: “John was very bright and had wonderful insights. He was a man of deep prayer and personal thought. This book will be his legacy and readers will be able to follow John’s reflections on a week-by-week basis.”

Some holyday sermons are also included as well as an article by Fr. John marking his 25 years as a priest, and his funeral tribute to his father.

Kildare & Leighlin Bishop Denis Nulty said Fr. John always carefully prepared his sermons. “He has left behind a trove of homilies ... he was a wonderful wordsmith.”

His lifelong friend, Bishop Ger Nash of Ferns, recalled that Fr John loved the idea of the priest as the “Interpreter of Life”, helping people to make sense of their lives and to see the presence of God in its complexity.

Fr. John was originally from Newbridge where his parents Renée and Con owned a licensed premises on Main Street. The family were also involved in many local musical and dramatic productions.

Educated at Newbridge Patrician Brothers school, Maynooth and in Rome, Fr. John held a doctorate in Early Celtic Christianity and could speak six languages. Always modest about his achievements, he had a great sense of fun and once did a parachute jump to raise funds for charity.

Fr John spent four years in Naas after his ordination in 1991. Following his five- year studies in Rome, he became chaplain at I.T. Carlow in 2000. He then ministered in Carlow Cathedral for over a decade until 2017. He was only Parish Priest of Abbeyleix & Ballyroan for 18 months when the fatal accident occurred.

“My life in Your Hands” has over 170 pages and retails at €10. It will appeal to those with an interest in religion or spirituality and especially anyone who knew John. It is available at major bookshops and parish centres in Kildare, Carlow and Laois.