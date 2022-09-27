The latest Leinster Leader is in shops today and available on www.leinsterleader.ie

The latest edition is out today!
Hot off the press!
The latest Leinster Leader is in shops and available online at www.leinsterleader.ie today.
See our coverage of Culture Night 2022 as well as the Taste of Kildare food extravaganza at the Curragh Racecourse.
We also have photos from the unveiling of the Bill Squires Gannon statue in Kildare town.
Our photographs also attended the gala tribute concert to the late performer Dee Carter in St Brigid's Church in the Curragh Camp.
Plus we have 17 pages of sport including Naas hurlers achieving a four in a row of county titles and warrior Eric Donovan showing guts to battle his way to a European belt at the age of 37 years.
All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.