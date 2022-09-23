Kildare shop honoured for commitment to local community

Robert Bergin’s XL Derrinturn in north Kildare was among an elite group of retailers from around the country who have been honoured for their outstanding commitment to their local communities at the annual XL Retailer Awards celebration, held in The Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone recently.

Hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL Retail brand in Ireland, the prestigious awards ceremony made a welcome return this year for the first time since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and recognise outstanding retail practice across the XL Retail Group nationwide.

The XL Retail Awards are presented to XL stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a comprehensive programme of inspections and audits carried out by Ireland’s leading Retail Audit company, SMA Retail Specialists.

Robert Bergin’s XL Derrinturn was named Best Fresh Foods store on the night, with Paul Bealin, XL Retail Group Sales Director saying: “XL retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded.

"In meeting the exacting standards of the independent SMA Audit, our retailers have illustrated their commitment to being industry leaders in the retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations. I congratulate Robert and all in Bergin’s XL Derrinturn on this wonderful achievement.”