Record number of applications received for the Kildare Business Awards

County Kildare Chamber today announced that a record number of applications have been received for the Kildare Business Awards, to be held in The Killashee Hotel on November 24.

174 applications were received for the 13 category awards on offer. Judging takes place next week with the announcement of the shortlist of finalists due on Friday 30th September.

Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber said. “We are astounded with both the number and the quality of applications that we have received. It is a testament to the companies we have in Kildare and the work they carry out on a daily basis.

"The awards night is a firm favourite for our members. It affords companies the opportunity to both network and hopefully celebrate with 500 key business people in the county.

"Also on the night we announce the Overall Business of the Year and the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Business. 2022 has been a turbulent year for business but businesses in Kildare continue to survive, thrive and in many cases diversify and enter new markets.

Sinead Ronan, Public Affairs Manager with the Chamber said: “Notably, this year we had several new categories – Net Zero Achievement, Sustainable Development and Health and Wellbeing. The interest and number of applications to these new categories shows the journey our businesses are on and the leadership they are showing, as we all transition to more sustainable practises. The awards offer member companies the opportunity to showcase the areas of their business that they excel in.

Jennifer Forster, Marketing and Communications Manager with County Kildare Chamber concluded by saying, “We are really looking forward to what will be an excellent night of celebration on the 24th November. This year we anticipate over 500 people to attend the Gala Awards Night.

"This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to network at Kildare Chamber’s premium event of the year, with over 200 having booked in to date. I would urge companies looking to attend to visit kildarebusinessawards.ie and book their space now before it is too late”.