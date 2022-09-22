Search

22 Sept 2022

Kildare's Daragh O’Brien crowned winner of Ploughing Championship National Brown Bread Baking Competition 

Kildare's Daragh O’Brien crowned winner of Ploughing Championship National Brown Bread Baking Competition 

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

22 Sept 2022 5:26 PM

Daragh O’Brien from Co.Kildare is the winner of this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition sponsored by ALDI, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA). 

Relaunched eight years ago by the NPA, the competition has become an integral part of the National Ploughing Championships. With Ireland’s amateur bakers having refined their baking techniques during lockdown, this year’s competition attracted hundreds of entries with finalists progressing through a series of regional heats. 

The final was held on 22nd September in the ALDI Marquee at the National Ploughing Championships. Eight bakers from across Ireland competed against one another over a two day bake off. Today’s final was extra special and meaningful as it marked the first time in three years that it took place live at the National Ploughing Championships. In the end, it was Daragh who emerged victorious and was crowned the winner, having impressed the judges with his rustic loafs deliciously crumbly texture and rich flavour. 

Daragh will receive a prize of €15,000 with his brown bread being stocked in all 152 ALDI stores nationwide. 

Daragh, said: “I am absolutely speechless! As an avid home baker, it is such an honour to be named the winner of the National Bread Baking Competition, particularly given the competition this year. I cannot wait to see my bread stocked in my own local ALDI as well as other stores nationwide.”

Commenting on the competition, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, ALDI, said: “After a three-year pause on normal proceedings, it is with delight that we were able to bring the National Brown Bread Baking Competition back to the National Ploughing Championships. At ALDI, we are proud to sponsor this competition in conjunction with the NPA and ICA. Both the volume and the standard of entries received this year are a credit to Ireland’s bakers and confirmation if it were needed that this long-standing Irish baking tradition is alive and well. We wish to offer a hearty congratulations to our winner Daragh as well as our runners-up.” 

NPA Managing Director, Anna May McHugh, said; “Given the huge popularity and success of the National Brown Bread Baking competition we were delighted to have been able to return with the live competition here at the National Ploughing Championships and to congratulate a very worthy winner once again. We want to wish Daragh all the best, and we all are very much looking forward to seeing his award-winning loaf of bread on shelves throughout the year – we have no doubt that the people of Ireland will love it.”

Darragh O’Brien’s winning loaf of brown bread will be available in ALDI stores nationwide later this year. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media