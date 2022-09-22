LATEST: Kildare Garda appeal after hit-and-run in which motorcyclist was injured

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí have appealed for information on a hit-and-run incident in Maynooth on Saturday, September 17 last.
A motorcyclist was knocked off his motorbike by an oncoming car that failed to stop on the Straffan Road at around 7pm.
Witnesses reported that a vehicle was seen in the are at the time and gardaí would like to speak to the driver as part of their inquiries.
The dark coloured Volkswagen Passat had a partial registration of "07".
The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Leixlip Gardaí.
Phase Two of the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme will see remote workers receive three free vouchers at hubs across the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.