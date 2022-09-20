KILDARE: Crime prevention advice in Staplestown tomorrow

FILE PHOTO
Members of the public are invited to a Crime Prevention Advice evening in the Parish Hall in Staplestown tomorrow, September 21 at 7pm.
Community Garda Shane Smyth will deliver information on personal security, home security, online safety and scam awareness.
More information on general Crime Prevention is available on the Garda website while ways to deter burglars are outlined in the posters below:
