PHOTOS: Event held to mark 100th anniversary of arrival of gardaí in Naas

Gardaí who attended the event on September 11
A public event was held in Naas recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of gardaí in the town.
Members of the public braved the wet weather to meet local gardaí in Hederman's car park on the Friary Road.
A Naas Garda spokesperson said the occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the Garda organisation nationally and specifically in Naas.
The spokesperson added: "During our history, a consistent theme has been the importance of our engagement and partnership with the communities that we serve and this is reflected through our staging of this event within the Wild Food Festival - a community-run event in the heart of Naas town."
