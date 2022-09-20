Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 20

The death has occurred of KIERON BRENNAN

Caragh, Kildare



Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. His loving wife Teresa, daughters Rachel and Ciara, mother Rose, sisters Alison and Valerie, grandson Finn and mother in-law Ellen, extended family and large circle of friends.

Kieron will repose at his mother Rose’s house on Wednesday, 21st September, from 4pm to 8pm at Twin Gables, Meaghan’s Lane, Saggart, Dublin 24, D24 RK29.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral service at 10am on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022, at Newlands Cross Cemetery (Crematorium Chapel) and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery D24 KICY.

The service can also be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium for those who can’t make it.

The death has occurred of Brian Simon BREWSTER

Millbridge Way, Naas, Kildare / Claregalway, Galway



Formerly of Claregalway, Co. Galway, Yorkshire and London, England.

Beloved husband of Maureen and father of Shaun, Kimberly and the late Simon. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters June and Maureen, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law James, grandchildren Leah, Saul and Jude, sister-in-law Bríd, brother-in-law Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

A Service to celebrate Brian's life will take place in The Garden Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium on Thursday (22nd) at 2.15pm.

The service will be streamed on;

https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

The death has occurred of Seamus Byrne

Dunboyne, Meath / Leixlip, Kildare



Seamus Byrne (Rooske Road, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Green Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare), September 18th 2022, (peacefully), at home. Beloved husband of Betty and dear father of Paul, Edel, Ann, Karen and Linsey. Pre-deceased by his sister Alice and his son-in-law David. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Keith and Ray, grandchildren Shannon, Corey, Amy, Isabella and Ameila, brother John, sister Sr. Ann Mary, Teddy, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening (20th September) from 5pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (21st September) to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

Stream Parish Mass (dunboynekilbrideparish.org)

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.