Warning to Kildare businesses about commercial bins in run up to Halloween

Firefighters tackling a blaze in a bin (Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade)
Businesses have been warned to keep commercial bins away from buildings and cars.
With just weeks to go to Halloween, vandals may target waste material on streets.
Dublin Fire Brigade attended a recent incident in which a commercial bin was set alight.
A DFB spokesperson said: "Fires like this are all too common in the run up to Halloween.
"Do you manage a business?
"Place all bins away from buildings and property.
"Always secure your waste and recyclables."
