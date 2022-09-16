Search

16 Sept 2022

Kildare County Council announces notice of future works in the Monasterevin area

The works will include the installation of new traffic signals and toucan crossing points. File Pic.

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Sept 2022 11:24 AM

A notice of future works in the Monasterevin area has been released.

The Traffic Management Section of Kildare County Council (KCC) gives notice of upcoming road works at the junction of R417 & L7055 Cahill’s Cross.

The works shall consist of the installation of traffic signals at the junction to facilitate the school campus within the curtilage of Moore Abbey that is currently under construction.

KCC also announced that that works will also take place at R415 & R417 New Lodge Cross.

These works shall consist of the provision of two toucan crossing points to the East and West of the junction to facilitate the safe movement of vulnerable road users and pupils attending the school campus currently under construction within the curtilage of  Moore Abbey.

In addition, works will also consist of road crossings at the junction to facilitate any future junction upgrade works.

The works are scheduled to commence on the week of the September 19, 2022, while the works will commence at Cahill’s Cross and will then proceed to New Lodge Cross.

KCC said that, during the works, it shall be necessary to provide temporary traffic management.

The council added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

