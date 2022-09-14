KILDARE: Cash taken from mobile coffee facility in Kilcullen

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after money was stolen from a mobile coffee unit in Kilcullen.
The incident happened in the car park of Leinster Marts outside Kilcullen town between 9.30pm and 9.55pm on Sunday, September 11.
Gardaí said metal shutters were forced open and a sum of cash was taken.
Two males with their faces covered were seen in the area at the time.
A white Ford Transit van was also parked nearby.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.
