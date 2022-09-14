New creche worth over €600k being planned for Kildare town

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a two-storey childcare facility in Kildare town.
Kelland Homes Limited, which is based in Tallaght, said the building will measure 366 square metres on a site located within the existing Blackmillers Hill estate at Rathbride Road.
The proposed development will modify a proposed childcare facility site which was previously granted permission.
Access to the proposed development will be via Blackmillers Hill Road.
The planned facility has an estimated construction value of over €600,000, according to Construction Information Services.
