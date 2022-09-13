Search

13 Sept 2022

Naas resident to command Defence Forces troops on mission to Syria

File photo via Irish Defence Forces

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Sept 2022 6:31 PM

On Thursday, the Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, will review the men and women of the 66th Infantry Group prior to their departure for a six-month deployment to Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The deployment of the 66th Infantry Group will see 130 Irish troops deploy to Syria in October 2022.

The review will take place in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

The 66 Infantry Group will rotate into the mission area in October 2022 under the command of Lieutenant Colonel David McNamara.

Lt Col McNamara resides in Naas. He most recently served as Officer Commanding the 7th Infantry Battalion, Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

The group contains 130 personnel of all ranks, consisting of 14 Officers, 115 Enlisted Personnel and one Chaplain.

A total of 34 personnel are on their first tour of duty overseas.

The Group has a wide range of capabilities including Armoured Force Protection, Patrolling and Mobility, Surveillance, Communications, Medical and Operational Expertise.

