Lovely kitchen ruined! Kildare people warned about cooker fires

The aftermath of the fire (Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade)
Firefighters have issued a warning about cooker fires.
In the latest case, a cooker caught fire and Dublin Fire Brigade had to be called.
Firefighters urged householders to have a fire blanket handy in a kitchen, following a recent incident.
A DFB spokesperson said: "It's easy to get distracted while cooking, and most of time it results in burnt food.
"But sometimes it can go beyond that.
"Firefighters were called to this cooker fire.
"Every kitchen should have a fire blanket close to hand in an emergency."
