Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 13

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridgie) COOKE (née Foster)

Dowdenstown Great, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Mary, brothers Sean, Dinny, Tommy and Jerry and her special niece Trisha. Sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Laura, Grace, Hannah, Ciara, Sean and Maeve, sisters-in-law Mary and May, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Bridgie Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (13th. Sept) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace and afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

The Mass will be streamed on:

https://churchmedia.tv/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

The death has occurred of Maura Hyland (née White)

Mansfield Grove, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Peter White. Loving wife of Ray and cherished mother of Raymond, David, Ciarán, Mark, Paul and their partners, granddaughter Caoimhe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Deirdre and Valerie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Maura will repose at her home on Tuesday(Sept 13th) from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Sept 14th) to St Michael the Archangel Church, Athy for 11am for Requiem mass, followed thereafter by burial in St Michael's Cemetery.

https://www.parishofathy.ie/webcam/

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message of support for Maura's family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

The death has occurred of Philomena O'Neill (née Farrell)

Claregate Street, Kildare Town, Kildare / Mountrath, Laois



Formerly of Mountrath, Co. Laois. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Phil O'Connell, mother-in-law of the late Bob Cole and Sue Cosgrave. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Colette, sons Michael and Brian, daughter-in-law Katie, son in law Michael O'Connell, grandchildren Robbie, Ricky, Damien, David, Stephen, Evelyn, Edele, Michael, Ciarán, Ed, Michelle, Mikey, Áine, Rachel and Emma, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Phil Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Philomena's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The death has occurred of Fergal Sloan

Kilcullen, Kildare



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fergal Sloan, Moanbane Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, who died on 10th Sept 2022 (Suddenly) at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Sam and Phyllis, very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eilis, brother Ciarán, sister Fiona, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, niece's, nephews, extended family and his many many friends.

Reposing at his sister Fiona and brother in law Ray's residence Nicholastown, Kilcullen (Eircode R56 Y563) on Tuesday evening 13th from 6pm. Removal from his residence in Moanbane Park (House strictly private please) on Thursday 15th September to The Church of the Sacred Heart & St Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11am funeral prayers followed thereafter for a service of remembrance in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1.15pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Littlehill animal rescue. Donation box in church.

"A man who shared joy contagiously"

May He Rest In Peace

Fergal's funeral service will be streamed on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen

The service from Newlands Crematorium will be streamed on:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html