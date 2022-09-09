BREAKING: Man and women arrested after €38,000 drugs seizure in Kildare 

Some of the drugs that were found
As part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 1.94kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €38,800, following a search, under warrant, of two residential premises in the Ballitore area of County Kildare.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit.
A man in his 20s and woman in her 40s were arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure and detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations respectively.
Investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
