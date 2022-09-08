Search

08 Sept 2022

Kildare's Maynooth University sees strong demand in CAO 2022 applications

Maynooth University

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

08 Sept 2022 3:53 PM

Maynooth University has welcomed a strong demand for its courses among 2022 CAO applicants. The university has noted high levels of interest across the entire range of its programmes of study.

Maynooth will this year see its first-year numbers grow to over 3,750 students and will offer increased places in a range of disciplines, such as computer science, biomedical sciences, physics and science education, in response to the Government's initiative to increase places in high demand courses, where possible.

There is also significant demand for the University’s new four-year full-time degree in Business and Languages to support the economy in a post-Brexit era.

As with previous years, the University’s Bachelor of Arts degree, continues to experience high demand with additional places offered this year to meet that rising demand. The degree has seen the highest applications and first preferences of any course in the country.

Maynooth University’s ongoing focus on research and scientific disciplines, combined with increased public awareness of the sciences arising from the Covid-19 pandemic has led to strong interest in the Maynooth BSc in Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree. Offered by an academic department of international repute, this course gives students the opportunity to study the application of biomedical science to clinical research.

Professor Eeva Leinonen, President of Maynooth University, said: “We look forward to welcoming our new students to our dynamic and rapidly-growing community and the start of their academic journey. The recent opening of our new Technology, Society and Innovation building illustrates our commitment to excellence in teaching 21st century skills in new and improved facilities for our students.

“We have worked hard to provide students with engaging and relevant courses. I believe the numbers of students choosing Maynooth reflect this. Our flexible curriculum, which allows students the freedom to specialise as they progress through their degree, and the quality of our staff, makes Maynooth University a very attractive choice for students.”

 

 

