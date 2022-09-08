Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 8

The death has occurred of Stella Campbell (née Crossan)

Farrenberg Glebe, Kildare Town, Kildare / Waterside, Derry



Formerly of Waterside, Co. Derry. Peacefully at home. Wife of the late Kevin and mother of the late joe and Pete. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jane and Patricia, daughter in law Grace, son in law Kelvin, grandchildren Ann, Ruth, Andrew, Michael, Kevin, Dara and Ciara, great-grandchildren Joe and Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Stella Rest in Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Donegal at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Stella's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The death has occurred of John MALONE

Celbridge, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



MALONE, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Carbury and Donore Avenue, Dublin 8) September 6th, 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare. Beloved husband of Evelyn and dear father of Frank and Colm. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge on Friday evening (9th September) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus, Donore Avenue on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Isobel Walsh (née Burns)

Celbridge, Kildare / Templeboy, Sligo



Walsh (née Burns) (Dublin Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Templeboy, Co. Sligo) September 5th 2022 (peacefully), at home, in her 101st year. Isobel, beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) and dear mother of Arthur, Tony and the late Gaye. Sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren Ryan, Peter and Evelyn, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Michelle, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday morning (12th September) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper cemetery, Celbridge.

Isobel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. House private please.

The death has occurred of Anne KENT

Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Craddock Hosue Nursing Home and late of Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas. In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Gerald and Marguerite, sister Geraldine (Kehoe), brothers Pierce and Eddie and sister-in-law Colette.

Sadly missed by her loving brother John and his wife Bernadette, sister-in-law Kate, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

"May Anne Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Thursday with Requiem Mass at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The Mass will be streamed on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/