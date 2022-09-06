Search

06 Sept 2022

PHOTOS: Almost €100k raised for Irish Cancer Society by Relay for Life in Kildare

The cheque presentation took place at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

06 Sept 2022 6:13 PM

All photos by Martin Connelly 

The Relay for Life organisation in Kildare presented a cheque for  €95,673 to the Irish Cancer Society at a ceremony in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge at the weekend. 

Also present were several teams who fundraised for the Relay for Life event held in the Curragh Racecourse in July. 

Cheque Presentation from Relay for life committee to the Irish Cancer Society:

Peter O’Neill, Lisa Nagle, Peter White, Emma Haydon (Irish Cancer Society), Brenda Donohue, Stephen Kelly and Niamh Curley 


Team:   Coil Dubh- Dinny’s Disciples

Noel Hogan, Mag Hogan, Millie Kavanagh and Dinny Hogan, Chris Bagnall, Andrew Bagnall, Miriam Gordan and Samantha Hogan


Team Moorfield

 

John Kinchella, Brenda Kinchella, Esther Marsh and Richard Marsh

Team: Helping Hands

Suzie Hanlon and Emily Potts

Team: Sing Birdies

F/R     Elaine Hayes, Niamh Curley, Rachel Pender and Suzanne O’Keeffee

B/R    Sinead White, Lisa Nagle, Sharon Flynn

Team Moorefield

 Brenda Kinchella, John Byrne, Jen Condren and Tony Murray

Team Walkie – Talkies

Seanie Duane, Nicola O’Toole, Kathleen Duane and Dermot Mitch Mitchell

