Storm Earl to bring "unsettled weather" to Kildare and rest of Ireland - experts

Storm Earl is to bring windy and unsettled weather to Ireland from the middle of the month, Irish Weather Online said.
However, before then, Storm Danielle moving across the Atlantic and is forecast to become a subtropical storm by Thursday, as it gradually turns towards western Europe.
But Irish Weather Online says it may miss Ireland completely and be pushed south in coming days the expert reported.
These conditions may bring "fairly pleasant weather" next week.
Following this, Storm Earl Earl "will approach western Ireland around Friday 16th or the weekend of 17th-18th" according to Irish Weather Online.
The experts added: "That might lead to a rather windy and unsettled period after the projected dry interval."
Unusually, the Atlantic 2022 hurricane season also had no named storms in the month of August - only the third time since 1960 that this happened.
