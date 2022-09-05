Search

05 Sept 2022

'It is worse than before': Contractors working on road in Kildare criticised

File Pic: An engineer with Kildare County Council ensured Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld that the situation would be addressed.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Sept 2022 7:20 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An unspecified group of contractors working on a road located in Kildare have been criticised for allegedly creating a 'mess.'

Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld told his colleagues and representatives Kildare County Council (KCC) at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting, which was held on Friday, September 2, that he has received a number of complaints from residents regarding the alleged mess.

He said: "It (The site) is worse than before."

Cllr Weld also asked KCC if there were any penalties that could be imposed on the contractors — "And if not, then they shouldn't be contracted again," he added.

Councillor Brendan Weld, Fine Gael

KCC area engineer Cyril Buggie told Cllr Weld that he agreed with him, and said that he too received complaints regarding the 'frustrating' situation.

He ensured Cllr Weld that the issue would be addressed.

Mr Buggie also said that around €2.5 million had been allocated to a number of roadworks within the MD over the summer months.

