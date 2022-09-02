Search

02 Sept 2022

Abundance of 'unsightly' signs in North Kildare town draws complaints from residents

Abundance of 'unsightly' signs in North Kildare town draws complaints from residents

The meeting was held at Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara. File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

02 Sept 2022 8:20 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The amount of large paid parking signs in Maynooth region has drawn complaints from a number of residents.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Tim Durkan, who made the comments at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting held earlier today.

Cllr Durkan said that each sign is around 4 foot by 5 foot, and vast number of them is 'unsightly.'

"It's become a bit over-prolific with some of the larger signs," Cllr Durkan said to those in attendance: "Can we review some of them?"

Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael

In response, Kildare County Council engineer Cyril Buggie said that the issue has been raised by a Tidy Towns group, adding: 'I don't think they are necessary.'

All in attendance agree to remove the large signs, but to keep the smaller paid parking signs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media