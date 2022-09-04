KILDARE: Naas restaurant is successful at Irish Restaurant Awards 2022

Lemongrass Fusion in Naas won the award “Best Free From...” which was sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro at the Leinster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 which took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Co Meath.

Over 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Leinster Regional Awards Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said: “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

“ The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland.

“With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”

Nominations

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.

Opened in 2013, Lemongrass Fusion Naas offers a wonderful fusion of only the best Pan Asian cuisine in one fantastic Naas.

Located in the heart of Naas town, the food at Lemongrass Fusion is hand prepared by Asian chefs in the restaurant to ensure the highest quality and taste experience.

Pure taste

The traditional form of culinary preparation means that no preservatives or artificial colours are involved in the preparation of dishes, only pure food with pure taste and pure colour.

Lemongrass Fusion also has a wide variety of both vegetarian and gluten free menu options to cater to all customers without compromising the cuisine.

The restaurant is a modern intimate seating, perfect for either a romantic meal for two or a private party in one of the stylish booths.

The restaurant offers well-spaced tables, good lighting and simple minimalist table settings; providing just the right setting for food that is well executed and exquisitely presented.