03 Sept 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: 43 acres of land near Hollywood with views of Wicklow mountains

03 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Jordan Auctioneers have just launched 43 acres for sale by public auction on the Wicklow/Kildare border.

The property is in a good location approximately 5km from Ballymore Eustace, 7km from Dunlavin, 12km from Blessington; 4km from Hollywood and the N81.

Road frontage

The entire is laid out in the one block with extensive frontage onto the local road. The land is currently in nine divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

There are great views from the lands towards the Wicklow Mountains and the entire would make an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The property is for sale by public auction on Thursday , September 22 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge with a guide price of €10,000 per acre. Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 – 433550.

