Search

01 Sept 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 1

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 1

RIP to the late Margaret Waters

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

01 Sept 2022 2:52 PM

The death has occurred of Philomena Dawson (née McGarr)
St. Brigids Terrace, Kill West, Kill, Kildare

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Penny, sons Patrick, Noel, Tony and Philip, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Philomena Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 10am. Mass will live streamed on www.killparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

he death has occurred of Mary Gilligan (née Dunne)
Feighcullen, Rathangan, Kildare, R51 A022

Formerly of Prosperous. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughter Anne, sons Sean, Andy, Michael and Tony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Lizzie and Nell, brothers Andy, Joe, Billy and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Mary Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her family home (Eircode R51A022) from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society" or "The Friends of St Brigids Hospice" at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/ or https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Mary Hyland (née Baneham)
Allenwood, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin

Hyland Mary nee Baneham (27th August 2022) (Allenwood, Co Kildare and formerly of Lucan) unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff of Blanchardstown Hospital; beloved wife of the recently deceased Paddy and loving mother of Gerard and Adrienne, much loved grandmother of Eilíse, Jodie, Joe, Niamh, Saoirse and Conor; Mary will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Mary rest in peace

 

Funeral Mass on Wednesday(7th September 2022) at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Lucan Village followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

 

Private Repose Please

 

To view Mary’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am please see the following link: https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

 

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

 

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Margaret Waters (née Kelly)
Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Margaret Waters (nee Kelly) Johnstownbridge and O'Connell Square, Edenderry, August 30th 2022, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Loving wife of Martin and adored mother of Nikita. Deeply regretted by Nikita's fiancé Cata Melia, sisters Hannah Barry, Elizabeth Kelly, Martina Stafford and Louise Dempsey, her brothers, Raymond Kelly, John Kelly, John Kelly sr, Peter Kelly and late brother James Kelly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends.

 

Rest Peacefully Margaret.

 

Margaret's remains will be reposing in Murty O'Neill & Sons Funeral Home, Johnstownbridge (A83 CD39) on Thursday, 1st September, from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Margaret's cremation service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 midday on Friday, 2nd September. Margaret's cremation service can be viewed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media