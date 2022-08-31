End of an era as Kildare bank to be converted into offices

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted permission for a closed Bank of Ireland building to be converted into offices.
Community-based residential and respite service, Dara Residential Services had sought the change of use of the former bank premises on the Main Street of Celbridge.
It's understood that charity Dara Community Living, which supports adults with an intellectual disability to live an ordinary life in their local community, will use the new facility as a community hub and office space.
It was announced in 2021 that Bank of Ireland in Celbridge would be closing.
Bank of Ireland branches in Kilcullen, Monasterevin and Edenderry were also shut at the time.
The discovery was made by a person walking in the Roseberry Bog (PICTURED, AERIAL VIEW). Pic: Google Maps
Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, slammed certain claims made at the meeting. Pic: Twitter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.