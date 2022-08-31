Search

31 Aug 2022

Permission sought for major housing development in Kildare

Tender documents soon for consultant to second bridge in Celbridge Kildare

Celbridge

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

31 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A planning application has been made for a substantial residential development in Celbridge.

The plan is to secure approval from Kildare County Council for a large scale project at Glencarrig House, Simonstown, on a site of approximately five acres. 

The proposed development will consist of the demolition (total area approx. 800 sqm) of existing buildings, including a habitable dwelling on site.

This will be followed by the construction of a new residential and crѐche scheme of 137 units in a mixture of houses and apartments units ranging from 2 to 5 storeys in height.

One block will have 39 apartments and another will 51 and all of these will boast one or two bedrooms.

Read more Kildare news

A third block will have 25 apartments, also with one or two bedrooms.

It’s planned to build 22 houses either semi detached on terraces with four or three bedrooms.

According to the proposal a separate building will accommodate a childcare facility or crèche of approximately 248 square metres with an outdoor play area of 460 square metres. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media