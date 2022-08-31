KILDARE: Home in Naas ransacked after break-in

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí in Naas are investigating a burglary in the Monread area.
The incident happened in Morell Court on Sunday, August 28 between 11am and 4pm.
The occupants were away for a short period when a rear door was forced.
Upstairs rooms were ransacked in the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station.
