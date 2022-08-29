Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 29

The death has occurred of Helen Fairtlough (née Boyce)

Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare



Helen Fairtlough (nee Boyce), Hermitage House, Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co. Meath, August 26th 2022, passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital. Loving wife of the late Adam and daughter of the late Dr Boyce, cherished mother of Stuart,Hazel and Andrew. Sadly missed by her sister Margaret and her husband John, also missed by Enita, Michael and Fiona. Adored granny of Oliver, Alex, Kate and Harrison, her sister in law Serena and brother in law Jack, relatives and her many friends.

Rest Peacefully Helen

Reposing at Murty O Neill and Sons Funeral Home Derrinturn, Carbury, (W91 X2N0), on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Carbury Parish Church on Wednesday at 11am , thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium Garden Chapel for reception at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Hynes

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare



Hynes, John (Johnny), Avondale, Leixlip and late of Carbury and Kilcock, Co. Kildare, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff of the Hermitage Clinic. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, brothers Tommy, Joseph and Seamus, sister Jean, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends, especially David, Dominic and Donal.

Rest In Peace

*Funeral Arrangements will be updated at a later date*

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ignatius Dormer-Lewis

St. John's Manor, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Connie. Deeply regretted by his loving children Amanda, Stephanie, Jacqueline, Malcolm, Natasha, Melissa, Aubrey and Olwyn, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Sunday evening (August 28th) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Michael Moylan

Castle Rheban, Athy, Kildare / Lorrha, Tipperary



Formerly of Abbeyville, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the loving care of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Predeceased by his brother Willie and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead (née O'Neill), sons Jerry, Michael and James, daughter Deborah, brother Jerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Monday evening (August 29th) from 5.30pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 11.30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.