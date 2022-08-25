KILDARE: Plans for small housing development in Monasterevin area

FILE PHOTO
Three new homes are being planned in Monasterevin.
The proposed location is Clogheen Bridge on the R445 outside the town.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council in recent days.
Being proposed are two detached two-storey houses and one detached two storey house with an attic conversion.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €700,000 according to the database: Construction Information Services.
