Search

28 Aug 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Spacious Two Mile House family home in excellent location

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Spacious Two Mile House family home in excellent location

28 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

XX

Corbally Paddock is a detached countryside dormer bungalow in the parish of Two Mile House.

This is a superbly spacious four bedroomed family home of 176m2 approximately, set on a site of one acre approximately, ideal for the growing family.

This attractive property is brought to market in excellent condition throughout with the best fixtures and fittings included in the build. It is a warm and welcoming family home.

While located just three minutes from the village of Two Mile House, the busy shopping towns of Kilcullen, Newbridge and Naas are just five, seven and fifteen minutes away, offering many shops, restaurants, schools and leisure facilities

The well proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, guest toilet, bathroom, four bedrooms (one with en-suite and walk- in wardrobe).

The gardens are in lawn to front and rear, with the front garden recently landscaped, to include large beds filled with shrubs and specimen trees and the house is surrounded by a sandstone path which extends to the side into a suntrap patio.

The large garage to rear offers great space for the hobbyist.

This home is perfect for the family looking for a private detached home with all the benefits of country living but with easy access to urban facilities.

This fine property comes with an asking price of €610,000 and viewing can be arranged with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly by phoning 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media