Kildare County Council to host morning of music and dance from Palestine and Ireland

Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022
Kildare County Council is hosting an official reception for the Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022 with an event in Newbridge Town Hall on Saturday, September 17 at 10.30am.
The free event will be a morning of music and dance from Palestine and Ireland and will feature young Dabke dancers and musicians from the Lajee Centre in Bethlehem as well as Irish traditional music and dancers.
The young Palestinians are touring Ireland and will have other events in Dublin, Cork and Galway. They will speak about their lives living under occupation in the West Bank and showcase their culture. There will also be an exhibition of photographs taken by the young people, documenting their daily lives and struggles.
All are welcome and the event is free but you must register on Eventbrite – Lajee Cultural Tour Newbridge or contact lajeetour@gmail.com. More information from Orla O’Neill on 087 256 9661.
Clane Robbie Philips is tackled by Sarsfields Ben McCormack in their clash in the SFC on Sunday in St Conleth's Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.