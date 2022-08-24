KILDARE: One of gang who broke into Newbridge GAA club was injured at the scene

One of the gang who broke into Sarsfields GAA Club in Newbridge at the weekend was injured and left blood at the scene, it has emerged.

Up to €1,500 of alcohol was taken when intruders broke into the premises at 5am on Sunday morning - and they brazenly returned again in the early hours of Monday to morning take more items.

Gardaí said that traces of blood was found at the scene, possibly when a window was broken to gain access to the clubhouse building.

Any potential witnesses who noticed anybody leaving the scene of the incident with an injury or bleeding from a wound, is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.

The club is now being forced to upgrade its security systems which could cost thousands of euro - money that should be spent on promoting local GAA activities.

The GAA club appealed to members of the public who have any information in relation to the incidents to contact Newbridge Garda Station.



The club is now considering upgrading its perimeter security, installing a CCTV system as well as covering all windows with metal grilles - which Mr Ryan said could cost thousands of euro.

Club members have offered to carry out night-time patrols to deter any anti social behaviour on the grounds.