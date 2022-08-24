Kildare gardaí probing burglary issue appeal about car driven by "woman with black dyed hair"

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are appealing for information on a burglary in Maynooth on Tuesday, August 16 at 7.45pm.
The incident took place in the Parklands Square area.
Two men were seen fleeing from the rear of the property.
A number of items were taken including jewellery.
Officers are looking for information on an Opel Astra car with either Monaghan or Meath registration which was being driven around by a woman described has having black dyed hair.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station.
