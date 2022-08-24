Fire broke out close to Luas line beside N7

Flames and smoke from the grass fire along the Luas line / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Firefighters had to deal with a grass wildfire adjacent to the Red Line of the Luas.
The incident happened close to the Kingswood station beside the N7 route on Tuesday evening.
Dublin Fire Brigade requested that the Luas temporarily suspend services as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.
The operators of the Luas informed the public that trams were not operating between Red Cow - Tallaght and Saggart due to "a fire near tracks."
However normal services were resumed shortly afterwards.
