Search

23 Aug 2022

Deadline for nominations for this year's Kildare Garda Youth Awards is next week

Deadline for nominations for this year's Kildare Garda Youth Awards is next week

Castlefen, Sallins Young Men’s Group who were the overall winners in 2020

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

23 Aug 2022 1:41 PM

The deadline date for nominations for the Annual Kildare Garda Youth Awards is Wednesday, August 31.

The awards will return to the county next month for the first time since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The event provides an opportunity to recognise the achievements of young people and groups in communities across the county, whether that be in delivering positive social impacts or in overcoming challenge and adversity in their own lives and families.

In addition to the awards for each of the three Garda Districts in the county, recognition will also be given through Special Achievement, Community Safety and Group Awards.

 Individuals and groups from across the county are encouraged to take this opportunity to highlight and recognise the many positive contributions that young persons or groups have made in your communities.

 Please note that the deadline date for nominations is the 31st of August 2022 and that nominations can be submitted quickly and easily via this online link  which is also available at the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page or through your local Community Gardaí.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media