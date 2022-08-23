Deadline for nominations for this year's Kildare Garda Youth Awards is next week

The deadline date for nominations for the Annual Kildare Garda Youth Awards is Wednesday, August 31.

The awards will return to the county next month for the first time since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event provides an opportunity to recognise the achievements of young people and groups in communities across the county, whether that be in delivering positive social impacts or in overcoming challenge and adversity in their own lives and families.

In addition to the awards for each of the three Garda Districts in the county, recognition will also be given through Special Achievement, Community Safety and Group Awards.

Individuals and groups from across the county are encouraged to take this opportunity to highlight and recognise the many positive contributions that young persons or groups have made in your communities.

Please note that the deadline date for nominations is the 31st of August 2022 and that nominations can be submitted quickly and easily via this online link which is also available at the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page or through your local Community Gardaí.