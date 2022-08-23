Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 23

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Durnin

Leixlip, Kildare



William (Billy) Durnin (Rutherglen, Glasgow and Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, Ireland), August 4th 2022, (peacefully), after a short illness in the care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Beloved son of the late Hugh and Ellen. Sadly missed by his daughter Kirsty, cousins Maureen, Anna, Margaret, Gerard, John and Elizabeth.

Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, on Thursday morning (25th August) for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed by clicking on the link below:

https://churchmedia.tv/confey-parish

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

he death has occurred of Abiodun Serifat (Abbey) George

Dun Brinn, Athy, Kildare



It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Abiodun Serifat (Abbey) George on the 20th of August 2022, late of Dun Brinn, Athy, Abbey will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Emmanuel, her much loved daughters Sandra, Barbara and Bridget, her loving grandchildren Zachariah and Arabella. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends around the world.

Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, 25th August, to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish Webcam. Therefore the family request no additional camera or video recordings, please.

Please incorporate something white in your dress in Abbey’s memory.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below.

The above live streaming link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. Thompson Funeral Directors accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Gunning (née Weekes)

Leixlip, Kildare / Waterford City, Waterford



GUNNING (née Weekes), Margaret (Peggy) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Waterford City) August 21st, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and cherished mother of Paula, Tony and John. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, sister Marie, grandchildren Glen and Melanie and their spouses Joe and Haki, great-grandchildren Ayla, Ciara and Arthur, daughter-in-law Ellen, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (August 24th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon (August 25th) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Margaret’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Eileen Kaye (née Wall)

Rahin House, Ballylinan, Laois, R14 HH72 / Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Karen, Enda and P.J., brother Mike, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Anna and Lisa, sisters-in-law Rose and Ann and Mary, grandchildren Aisling, Darragh, Kevin, Aoife, Donal, Siobhán, Niamh, Ciara, Eamon and Arron, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 10am on Tuesday morning (August 23rd) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal at 1.30pm on Wednesday afternoon to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private Wednesday morning, please.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McCreery

Mainham, Clane, Kildare



McCreery, Thomas (Tom), Mainham and late of Capdoo, Clane, Co. Kildare, August 21st 2022, suddenly, beloved son of the late Peter, deeply regretted by his loving mother Ann, brothers Peter and William, sisters Catherine, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law Lorcan and Michael, sisters-in-law Rosario and Amanda, nieces Aisling and Annabel, nephew Niall, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later