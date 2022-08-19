KILDARE: 39 homes being planned for Caragh village

Caragh village (Pic: Googlemaps)
Dublin-based O’Flynn Construction Limited is planning to build 39 homes on a 2.05 hectare site to the north of Caragh village.
The proposed development has a construction value of over €9m, according to Construction Information Services.
The designs feature 38 houses as well as one apartment located above a ground floor retail unit.
New access from the R409 will be provided for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.
A signalised junction will be provided with a signalised pedestrian crossing.
The plans contain 79 car parking spaces and 12 bicycle parking spaces.
Also in the planning documents is tree removal, tree planting and lighting.
Councillors in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) recently voted to protect 20 beech trees in Caragh village.
The public representatives agreed to adopt a little-used Tree Preservation Order under Section 205 of the Planning and Development Act, 2000.
The mature beech trees are located on land to the east of the R409 and are opposite the Church of Our Lady and St Joseph Catholic Church.
The meeting heard the landowners concerned were notified in advance of the proposed Tree Preservation Order.
A report said the attractive trees could be seen from various locations along main street as well as from the church and the graveyard.
