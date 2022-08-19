County Kildare Chamber says housing, skills and energy are key priorities in upcoming Budget

Businesses in Kildare are facing three interlocking challenges: housing, talent, and energy - according to County Kildare Chamber.

Unveiling its pre-Budget submission, the Chamber said it represents an employer base of 400 businesses and over 38,000 employees across the county and is the largest business organisation in the mid-east region of Ireland.

Following extensive consultation with members and the Chambers Policy Advisory Council, the Chamber said its pre-Budget submission focused on four main areas within the confines of Budget 2023:

1) Housing

2) Infrastructure

3) Economic Development & Employment

4) Energy & Climate Action

Sinead Ronan, Public Affairs Manager said today: “Budget 2023 is taking place at a unique time, in the wake of a pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, yet amid continuing optimism around our economic growth and future policy provision, through initiatives such as the NPF, the NDP and a number of regional plans, all focused on promoting and furthering growth within our towns and cities.

"Quality of life, housing availability, infrastructure, transport, sustainable practises, and economic growth will all be dominant topics for the foreseeable future.

"Many of the problems we are experiencing in these areas, arose from a decade of underinvestment which afflicted the economy in the post Great-Financial-Crash era.

"Delivering on the much-needed infrastructure solutions during a time of increasing costs will be extremely challenging but is also essential for the future prosperity and success of Kildare, its communities, and businesses”.

Read the full pre-Budget submission here.