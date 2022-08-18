Man pitched tent outside partner's apartment, Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse
A man pitched a tent beside his former partner’s apartment, Naas District Court was told.
The woman was seeking court protection claiming that she has been verbally abused by him.
It was also claimed that the man, who previously lived with her, has returned to her address.
“He gets quite intimidating and abuses me and he refuses to leave,” she said, adding that he pitched his tent outside her apartment.
Judge Miriam Walsh granted an interim protection order and adjourned the matter for a further hearing to December 6.
First racecourse success for Oisin Enright as he steers Thaleeq to victory in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Derek O’Sullivan Memorial Apprentice Handicap at The Curragh for Dermot Weld
The winning €5.5m Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in the Newspoint newsagent at the Galway Shopping Centre, on the Headford Road
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.