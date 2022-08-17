Call for Kildare nominations for the 2022 Volunteer Ireland Awards

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Nominations are now open for the 2022 Volunteer Ireland Awards and the public is being
asked to submit nominations for Ireland’s ‘Volunteer of the Year’. The Volunteer Ireland
Awards take place annually and celebrate the immense contribution volunteers make to
communities across Ireland. Visit www.volunteer.ie to nominate a volunteer for a Volunteer
Ireland Award.
Kildare Volunteer Centre Manager, David Hand, said: “These awards give us the opportunity to
celebrate the extraordinary kindness and generosity of Kildare’s volunteers. As we emerge
from a pandemic during which volunteers provided crucial supports, volunteers are once again
selflessly stepping forward, this time in welcoming and supporting displaced Ukrainian people
in communities across Ireland.
“But it’s not just in times of crisis that Kildare’ volunteers make such an outstanding impact. All
year round, volunteers are the beating hearts of our community – caring for animals and the
environment, helping with sports and cultural events, and supporting the wellbeing of others.
The Volunteer Ireland Awards give us a chance to say thank you by celebrating the invaluable
contribution volunteers make to Irish society.”
The 2022 Volunteer Ireland Awards are made possible thanks to the support of the
Department of Rural and Community Development, and award partners Healthy Ireland.
This year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards will take place in Dublin in December.
Volunteer Ireland is the national volunteer development organisation and a support body for all
local Volunteer Centres in Ireland. Our vision is an Ireland where everyone who wants to
volunteer can volunteer to create a better society. Volunteer Ireland works to increase
awareness of, access to and quality in volunteering in Ireland. For further information,
visit: http://www.volunteer.ie/
Anyone can nominate a volunteer, and the 11 categories are:
Arts, Culture Festivals
Campaigning and Activism
Children and Youth
Environmental &aAnimal Care
Health & Wellbeing
Safety & Emergency Services
Social Inclusion & Community Support
Sports & Recreation
Small group
Large group
Volunteer Manager
All individual awardees (except Volunteer Manager) are eligible for the overall Volunteer of the
Year Award. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, 9 October and can be made online at
www.volunteer.ie.
