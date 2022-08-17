Edenderry man fatally injured in assault is laid to rest

The late Paul Babs Connolly
An Edenderry man who died following a fatal assault in Athlone has been laid to rest.
Paul "Babs" Connolly, aged 48,who was attending a stag weekend, died from injuries he sustained in the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning last.
Mr Connolly's funeral Mass was held in St Mary's Church, Edenderry on Tuesday and he was later laid to rest in St Mary's Cemetery.
Mr Connolly is deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers and sisters, Raymond, Ann, Patricia, Michael, Marie, Brenda, David, Carmel, Joan and Dianne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and much loved friends.
The Connolly family thanked everyone for their support at this difficult time.
Two men appeared in court on Sunday charged in connection with the incident in Athlone.
