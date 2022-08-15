This motorist may be facing a driving ban after Naas gardaí intervened

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing were on patrol over the weekend when officers stopped this car.
A check using the MobilityApp confirmed that the car had no insurance, tax or NCT.
The car was immediately impounded and court proceedings have now commenced.
If convicted, the motorist may be facing hefty fines and even a ban from driving.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.