PHOTOS: Traffic delays in vicinity of N7 this afternoon

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Traffic restrictions were in place under the N7 Naas Road at Newlands Cross as Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with a vehicle fire this afternoon.
DFB said that there were delays on approach routes.
